Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick is Associate Professor of political sociology at the University of San Diego’s Kroc School of Peace Studies and concurrent Associate Professor of social movements and human rights at the University of Nottingham’s School of Sociology and Social Policy, where he is also a principle researcher at the Rights Lab.

His work focuses on culture, politics, protest, technology, and social change. His recent books include From Human Trafficking to Human Rights (co-edited with Alison Brysk, Penn, 2012), What Slaveholders Think (Columbia, 2017) and this book, tentatively titled The Good Drone (MIT Press).

His next book draws on NSF-funded interviews with twenty paired sets of perpetrators and survivors of slavery, and is tentatively entitled Telling Stories: What Competing Narratives of Exploitation tell us about Emancipation. Shorter work appears in academic journals as well as popular outlets like Slate, Al Jazeera, the Guardian, Aeon, and Huffington Post.

His new artist collective, ArtBuilds, explores the creative potential of interdisciplinary and public art.

Find him at austinchoifitzpatrick.com and Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn as @achoifitz